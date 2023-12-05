Mikael Backlund will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild face off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Fancy a bet on Backlund? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:05 per game on the ice, is +6.

In four of 24 games this season, Backlund has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Backlund has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year out of 24 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Backlund has an assist in seven of 24 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Backlund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Backlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 3 12 Points 1 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

