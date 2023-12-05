Should you bet on Mikael Granlund to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the New York Islanders meet up on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

  • In two of 18 games this season, Granlund has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
  • Granlund has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:51 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 3 1 2 20:32 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:46 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:38 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 23:02 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:48 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:44 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 22:27 Home L 5-3

Sharks vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

