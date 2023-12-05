Mikael Granlund Game Preview: Sharks vs. Islanders - December 5
The San Jose Sharks, with Mikael Granlund, take the ice Tuesday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Granlund in that upcoming Sharks-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Mikael Granlund vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Sharks vs Islanders Game Info
Granlund Season Stats Insights
- Granlund's plus-minus this season, in 20:39 per game on the ice, is -4.
- Granlund has a goal in two of 18 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- In seven of 18 games this year, Granlund has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Granlund has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Granlund has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Granlund has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Granlund Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|18
|Games
|3
|11
|Points
|2
|2
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|1
