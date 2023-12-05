The San Jose Sharks, with Mikael Granlund, take the ice Tuesday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Granlund in that upcoming Sharks-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikael Granlund vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Sharks vs Islanders Game Info

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund's plus-minus this season, in 20:39 per game on the ice, is -4.

Granlund has a goal in two of 18 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In seven of 18 games this year, Granlund has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Granlund has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Granlund has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Granlund has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Granlund Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 3 11 Points 2 2 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

