Will Mike Hoffman Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 5?
Will Mike Hoffman score a goal when the San Jose Sharks square off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Hoffman stats and insights
- Hoffman has scored in five of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- Hoffman has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Hoffman's shooting percentage is 20.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Hoffman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|9:39
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:29
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 5-3
Sharks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
