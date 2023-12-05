Will Mike Reilly Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 5?
Should you bet on Mike Reilly to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the San Jose Sharks face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Reilly stats and insights
- Reilly is yet to score through five games this season.
- In two games versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Reilly has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (four per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Reilly recent games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.