Should you bet on Mike Reilly to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the San Jose Sharks face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Reilly stats and insights

Reilly is yet to score through five games this season.

In two games versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Reilly has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Reilly recent games

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

