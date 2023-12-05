If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenfield High School at Cudahy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Cudahy, WI Conference: Woodland

Milwaukee Bradley Technical High School at William Horlick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Racine, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin Luther High School at Saint Thomas More High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Milwaukee, WI Conference: Metro

Dominican High School at Shoreland Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Kenosha, WI Conference: Metro

Pius XI High School at Wisconsin Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Milwaukee, WI Conference: Woodland

TBD at Saint Francis High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

TBD at Eastbrook Academy