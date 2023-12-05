Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 5?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nathan Bastian a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bastian stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Bastian scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
- Bastian has no points on the power play.
- Bastian's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Bastian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|4:53
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|6:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|L 4-2
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
