For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nathan Bastian a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

  • In one of 21 games this season, Bastian scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
  • Bastian has no points on the power play.
  • Bastian's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:53 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:48 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:38 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 6:59 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 4-2

Devils vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

