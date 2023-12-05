When the Calgary Flames square off against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nazem Kadri score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kadri stats and insights

Kadri has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

On the power play, Kadri has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Kadri averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:03 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:20 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:32 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:53 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:08 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 21:26 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:54 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.