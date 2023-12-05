Nazem Kadri and the Calgary Flames will meet the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Kadri are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nazem Kadri vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

Kadri has averaged 18:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

In five of 24 games this season, Kadri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 24 games this season, Kadri has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 24 games this year, Kadri has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kadri has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Kadri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kadri Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 3 15 Points 1 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

