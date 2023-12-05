For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nico Hischier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hischier stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Hischier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

On the power play, Hischier has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Hischier averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:18 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:17 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 7-2 10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:54 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:27 Away W 5-2 10/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Away W 5-4 OT 10/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 4-3 10/13/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.