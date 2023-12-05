For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nico Hischier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Hischier stats and insights

  • In four of 11 games this season, Hischier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
  • On the power play, Hischier has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • Hischier averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:18 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:17 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 7-2
10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 5-4
10/25/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:54 Home L 6-4
10/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:27 Away W 5-2
10/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Away W 5-4 OT
10/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 4-3
10/13/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-3 SO

Devils vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

