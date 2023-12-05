Will Nico Hischier Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 5?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nico Hischier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Hischier stats and insights
- In four of 11 games this season, Hischier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- On the power play, Hischier has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Hischier averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Hischier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|20:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|21:17
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 7-2
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|19:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/13/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
