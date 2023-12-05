The New Jersey Devils, Nico Hischier among them, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. There are prop bets for Hischier available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nico Hischier vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hischier Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Hischier has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 11:23 on the ice per game.

In four of 11 games this year, Hischier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In five of 11 games this year, Hischier has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In two of 11 games this season, Hischier has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Hischier hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Hischier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hischier Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 64 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+32) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 11 Games 2 7 Points 1 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

