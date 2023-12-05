Will Nikita Okhotyuk Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 5?
Can we anticipate Nikita Okhotyuk lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks match up against the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Okhotyuk stats and insights
- Okhotyuk is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- Okhotyuk has no points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Okhotyuk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:21
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:52
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|22:40
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 4-1
Sharks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
