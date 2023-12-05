Will Noah Dobson Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 5?
The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Noah Dobson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dobson stats and insights
- Dobson has scored in six of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
- Dobson has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (four per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dobson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|25:21
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|27:06
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|25:38
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|28:41
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|31:05
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|26:04
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|24:51
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|24:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:32
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.