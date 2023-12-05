The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Noah Dobson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

  • Dobson has scored in six of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
  • Dobson has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.
  • He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (four per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:21 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 27:06 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:41 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 31:05 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:14 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:04 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 24:51 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 24:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 4-1

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

