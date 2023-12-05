Noah Dobson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Sharks - December 5
The New York Islanders, with Noah Dobson, are in action Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dobson's props? Here is some information to help you.
Noah Dobson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)
Islanders vs Sharks Game Info
Dobson Season Stats Insights
- In 23 games this season, Dobson has averaged 25:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.
- Dobson has a goal in six games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Dobson has a point in 15 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- In 11 of 23 games this season, Dobson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability is 67.5% that Dobson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Dobson has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.
Dobson Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks have given up 100 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -53 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|23
|Games
|2
|21
|Points
|3
|6
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|3
