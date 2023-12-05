The New York Islanders, with Noah Dobson, are in action Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dobson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Noah Dobson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Islanders vs Sharks Game Info

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Dobson has averaged 25:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Dobson has a goal in six games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dobson has a point in 15 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 11 of 23 games this season, Dobson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Dobson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dobson has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dobson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 100 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -53 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 23 Games 2 21 Points 3 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 3

