Will Noah Hanifin Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 5?
In the upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Noah Hanifin to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanifin stats and insights
- Hanifin has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Hanifin has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Hanifin averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.6%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Hanifin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|27:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|24:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|26:58
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:14
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|22:32
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:50
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:08
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|24:29
|Away
|W 2-1
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
