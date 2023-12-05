Noah Hanifin will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild meet at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Looking to wager on Hanifin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Hanifin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:51 per game on the ice, is +2.

Hanifin has a goal in five games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 24 games this season, Hanifin has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hanifin has an assist in six of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hanifin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 3 12 Points 0 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.