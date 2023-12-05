The No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) carry a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Providence Friars (7-1), winners of four straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Oklahoma vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

Oklahoma Stats Insights

This season, the Sooners have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15% higher than the 36.5% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.

Oklahoma is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.

The Sooners are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 50th.

The Sooners score 87.4 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 63.6 the Friars allow.

When Oklahoma totals more than 63.6 points, it is 7-0.

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars' 47.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

Providence is 7-0 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.

The Friars are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners sit at 92nd.

The Friars score an average of 77.3 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 63.6 the Sooners give up to opponents.

When Providence gives up fewer than 87.4 points, it is 7-1.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma put up 69.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Sooners surrendered 64.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 75.8.

When it comes to three-pointers, Oklahoma fared better in home games last season, draining 7.0 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Providence scored 82.9 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged away (73.9).

The Friars gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

At home, Providence made 7.1 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.2). Providence's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than on the road (34.4%).

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Iowa W 79-67 LionTree Arena 11/24/2023 USC W 72-70 LionTree Arena 11/30/2023 UAPB W 107-86 Lloyd Noble Center 12/5/2023 Providence - Lloyd Noble Center 12/9/2023 Arkansas - BOK Center 12/16/2023 Green Bay - Lloyd Noble Center

Providence Upcoming Schedule