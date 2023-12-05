How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) carry a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Providence Friars (7-1), winners of four straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
Oklahoma vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
Oklahoma Stats Insights
- This season, the Sooners have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15% higher than the 36.5% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.
- Oklahoma is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.
- The Sooners are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 50th.
- The Sooners score 87.4 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 63.6 the Friars allow.
- When Oklahoma totals more than 63.6 points, it is 7-0.
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars' 47.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
- Providence is 7-0 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
- The Friars are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners sit at 92nd.
- The Friars score an average of 77.3 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 63.6 the Sooners give up to opponents.
- When Providence gives up fewer than 87.4 points, it is 7-1.
Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oklahoma put up 69.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Sooners surrendered 64.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 75.8.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Oklahoma fared better in home games last season, draining 7.0 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Providence scored 82.9 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged away (73.9).
- The Friars gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
- At home, Providence made 7.1 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.2). Providence's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than on the road (34.4%).
Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Iowa
|W 79-67
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|USC
|W 72-70
|LionTree Arena
|11/30/2023
|UAPB
|W 107-86
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/5/2023
|Providence
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/9/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|BOK Center
|12/16/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Lehigh
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|Wagner
|W 86-52
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 84-69
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/10/2023
|Brown
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
