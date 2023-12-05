The No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) carry a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Providence Friars (7-1), winners of four straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Oklahoma vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN
Oklahoma Stats Insights

  • This season, the Sooners have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15% higher than the 36.5% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.
  • Oklahoma is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.
  • The Sooners are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 50th.
  • The Sooners score 87.4 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 63.6 the Friars allow.
  • When Oklahoma totals more than 63.6 points, it is 7-0.

Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars' 47.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
  • Providence is 7-0 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Friars are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners sit at 92nd.
  • The Friars score an average of 77.3 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 63.6 the Sooners give up to opponents.
  • When Providence gives up fewer than 87.4 points, it is 7-1.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oklahoma put up 69.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Sooners surrendered 64.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 75.8.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Oklahoma fared better in home games last season, draining 7.0 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Providence scored 82.9 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged away (73.9).
  • The Friars gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • At home, Providence made 7.1 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.2). Providence's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than on the road (34.4%).

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Iowa W 79-67 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 USC W 72-70 LionTree Arena
11/30/2023 UAPB W 107-86 Lloyd Noble Center
12/5/2023 Providence - Lloyd Noble Center
12/9/2023 Arkansas - BOK Center
12/16/2023 Green Bay - Lloyd Noble Center

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Lehigh W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/28/2023 Wagner W 86-52 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 Rhode Island W 84-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
12/10/2023 Brown - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/16/2023 Sacred Heart - Amica Mutual Pavilion

