The Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) bring a seven-game win streak into a home matchup against the Providence Friars (7-1), who have won four straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Providence matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma vs. Providence Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Sooners and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

Providence has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Friars have hit the over twice.

Oklahoma Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Oddsmakers rate Oklahoma considerably lower (49th in the country) than the computer rankings do (41st).

Oklahoma's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The implied probability of Providence winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.