The Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) bring a seven-game win streak into a home matchup against the Providence Friars (7-1), who have won four straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Providence matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Oklahoma vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Providence Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-5.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Oklahoma (-5.5) 145.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oklahoma vs. Providence Betting Trends

  • Oklahoma is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sooners and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.
  • Providence has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
  • This year, games featuring the Friars have hit the over twice.

Oklahoma Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Oddsmakers rate Oklahoma considerably lower (49th in the country) than the computer rankings do (41st).
  • Oklahoma's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

Providence Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • The implied probability of Providence winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

