Oklahoma vs. Providence: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) bring a seven-game win streak into a home matchup against the Providence Friars (7-1), who have won four straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Providence matchup.
Oklahoma vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Oklahoma vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Providence Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-5.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-5.5)
|145.5
|-220
|+180
Oklahoma vs. Providence Betting Trends
- Oklahoma is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Sooners and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.
- Providence has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
- This year, games featuring the Friars have hit the over twice.
Oklahoma Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Oddsmakers rate Oklahoma considerably lower (49th in the country) than the computer rankings do (41st).
- Oklahoma's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
Providence Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- The implied probability of Providence winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
