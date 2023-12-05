Tuesday's game that pits the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) versus the Providence Friars (7-1) at Lloyd Noble Center has a projected final score of 75-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oklahoma vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oklahoma vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 75, Providence 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Oklahoma vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-3.5)

Oklahoma (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Oklahoma is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Providence's 4-3-0 ATS record. The Sooners are 4-2-0 and the Friars are 2-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners average 87.4 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per contest (37th in college basketball). They have a +167 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.8 points per game.

The 36.6 rebounds per game Oklahoma averages rank 56th in college basketball, and are 9.2 more than the 27.4 its opponents grab per contest.

Oklahoma makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc (112th in college basketball). It is making 3.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.1 per game while shooting 26.9%.

The Sooners rank 15th in college basketball by averaging 108.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 13th in college basketball, allowing 78.6 points per 100 possessions.

Oklahoma has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.4 per game (147th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.1 (110th in college basketball).

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars have a +109 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.7 points per game. They're putting up 77.3 points per game, 128th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.6 per contest to rank 37th in college basketball.

Providence prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 6.5 boards. It collects 37.0 rebounds per game (50th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.5.

Providence knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents.

Providence forces 12.3 turnovers per game (171st in college basketball) while committing 12.9 (256th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.