Oklahoma vs. Providence December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will play the Providence Friars (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
Oklahoma vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)
- Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Providence Players to Watch
- Otega Oweh: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sam Godwin: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Rivaldo Soares: 8.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- John Hugley: 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 12.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oklahoma vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|Providence AVG
|Providence Rank
|280th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|77.3
|50th
|97th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|207th
|278th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
