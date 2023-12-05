The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will play the Providence Friars (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Oklahoma vs. Providence Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Providence Players to Watch

  • Otega Oweh: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sam Godwin: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Rivaldo Soares: 8.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • John Hugley: 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Javian McCollum: 12.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Providence AVG Providence Rank
280th 67.7 Points Scored 77.3 50th
97th 67.5 Points Allowed 71.0 207th
278th 30.0 Rebounds 34.8 35th
341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th
219th 7.0 3pt Made 6.6 266th
179th 13.0 Assists 14.6 70th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.