The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will play the Providence Friars (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Oklahoma vs. Providence Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)

Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Providence Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Sam Godwin: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK Rivaldo Soares: 8.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK John Hugley: 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Javian McCollum: 12.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oklahoma vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Providence AVG Providence Rank 280th 67.7 Points Scored 77.3 50th 97th 67.5 Points Allowed 71.0 207th 278th 30.0 Rebounds 34.8 35th 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 6.6 266th 179th 13.0 Assists 14.6 70th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.9 84th

