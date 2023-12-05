The No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Providence Friars (7-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Friars have won four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Oklahoma vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma -5.5 146.5

Oklahoma vs Providence Betting Records & Stats

The Sooners have gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Sooners have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Providence's ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

The Friars have been listed as an underdog of +195 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Providence has a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Oklahoma vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 4 66.7% 87.4 164.7 63.6 127.2 146.5 Providence 2 28.6% 77.3 164.7 63.6 127.2 142.4

Additional Oklahoma vs Providence Insights & Trends

The Sooners put up 87.4 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 63.6 the Friars allow.

Oklahoma is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 63.6 points.

The Friars' 77.3 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 63.6 the Sooners allow.

When it scores more than 63.6 points, Providence is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Oklahoma vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 4-2-0 3-2 4-2-0 Providence 4-3-0 0-0 2-5-0

Oklahoma vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma Providence 9-7 Home Record 15-2 2-8 Away Record 6-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

