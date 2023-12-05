Ondrej Palat and the New Jersey Devils will play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Palat are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Ondrej Palat vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat has averaged 15:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Palat has a goal in three games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palat has a point in 10 of 22 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In eight of 22 games this year, Palat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Palat's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Palat has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+32) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 22 Games 1 11 Points 2 3 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

