Owen Power will be among those in action Tuesday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center. There are prop bets for Power available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Owen Power vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Power Season Stats Insights

Power has averaged 22:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Power has scored a goal in one of 25 games this year.

In 11 of 25 games this season, Power has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 10 of 25 games this season, Power has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Power has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Power having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Power Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 25 Games 4 12 Points 6 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 6

