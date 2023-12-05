Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ozaukee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ozaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedarburg High School at West Bend East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: West Bend, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
