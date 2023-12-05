Will Peyton Krebs Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 5?
In the upcoming matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Peyton Krebs to light the lamp for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Krebs stats and insights
- In one of 23 games this season, Krebs scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Krebs has no points on the power play.
- Krebs' shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Krebs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|14:45
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|10:17
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:05
|Home
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
