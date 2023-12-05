The New York Islanders, with Pierre Engvall, take the ice Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Engvall against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Pierre Engvall vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Islanders vs Sharks Game Info

Engvall Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Engvall has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 14:11 on the ice per game.

Engvall has a goal in three games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Engvall has a point in 11 of 22 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In eight of 22 games this season, Engvall has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Engvall's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

There is a 38.5% chance of Engvall having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Engvall Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-53).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 22 Games 3 12 Points 2 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

