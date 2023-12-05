Pierre Engvall Game Preview: Islanders vs. Sharks - December 5
The New York Islanders, with Pierre Engvall, take the ice Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Engvall against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Pierre Engvall vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Sharks Game Info
|Islanders vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Sharks Prediction
|Islanders vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Sharks Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Engvall Season Stats Insights
- In 22 games this season, Engvall has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 14:11 on the ice per game.
- Engvall has a goal in three games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Engvall has a point in 11 of 22 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- In eight of 22 games this season, Engvall has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Engvall's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.
- There is a 38.5% chance of Engvall having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Engvall Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-53).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|22
|Games
|3
|12
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.