How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Tuesday, December 5
Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers square off in one of two matchups on the Premier League schedule today.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about today's Premier League action here. Take a look at the links below.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley FC
Burnley FC travels to match up with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Wolverhampton Wanderers (-110)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+330)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Luton Town vs Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC makes the trip to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-450)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+1300)
- Draw: (+600)
