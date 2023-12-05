How to Watch Princeton vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Princeton Tigers (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Drexel Dragons (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Princeton vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Princeton Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 35.9% the Dragons allow to opponents.
- Princeton is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 35.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 301st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dragons sit at 53rd.
- The Tigers score 16.2 more points per game (75.6) than the Dragons give up (59.4).
- Princeton is 8-0 when scoring more than 59.4 points.
Drexel Stats Insights
- Drexel has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.3% from the field.
- The Dragons are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 222nd.
- The Dragons score an average of 64.1 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 64.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Drexel is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.
Princeton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Princeton fared better in home games last year, averaging 81.4 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game away from home.
- The Tigers allowed 71.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 66.5.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Princeton performed better when playing at home last year, making 9.0 threes per game with a 35.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Drexel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Drexel scored more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (61.4) last season.
- At home, the Dragons allowed 60.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 65.6.
- Drexel sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (29.4%).
Princeton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northeastern
|W 80-66
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Bucknell
|W 85-71
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Furman
|W 70-69
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/13/2023
|Bryn Athyn College
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
Drexel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 68-61
|Chartway Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lafayette
|W 69-48
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/2/2023
|Villanova
|W 57-55
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
