The Princeton Tigers (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Drexel Dragons (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Princeton vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Princeton Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 35.9% the Dragons allow to opponents.

Princeton is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 35.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 301st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dragons sit at 53rd.

The Tigers score 16.2 more points per game (75.6) than the Dragons give up (59.4).

Princeton is 8-0 when scoring more than 59.4 points.

Drexel Stats Insights

Drexel has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.3% from the field.

The Dragons are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 222nd.

The Dragons score an average of 64.1 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 64.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Drexel is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.

Princeton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Princeton fared better in home games last year, averaging 81.4 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game away from home.

The Tigers allowed 71.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 66.5.

In terms of three-point shooting, Princeton performed better when playing at home last year, making 9.0 threes per game with a 35.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Drexel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drexel scored more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (61.4) last season.

At home, the Dragons allowed 60.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 65.6.

Drexel sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (29.4%).

Princeton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Northeastern W 80-66 Jadwin Gymnasium 11/29/2023 @ Bucknell W 85-71 Sojka Pavilion 12/2/2023 Furman W 70-69 Jadwin Gymnasium 12/5/2023 Drexel - Jadwin Gymnasium 12/10/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/13/2023 Bryn Athyn College - Jadwin Gymnasium

Drexel Upcoming Schedule