The Princeton Tigers (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Drexel Dragons (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Princeton vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Princeton Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 35.9% the Dragons allow to opponents.
  • Princeton is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 35.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 301st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dragons sit at 53rd.
  • The Tigers score 16.2 more points per game (75.6) than the Dragons give up (59.4).
  • Princeton is 8-0 when scoring more than 59.4 points.

Drexel Stats Insights

  • Drexel has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.3% from the field.
  • The Dragons are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 222nd.
  • The Dragons score an average of 64.1 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 64.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Drexel is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.

Princeton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Princeton fared better in home games last year, averaging 81.4 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game away from home.
  • The Tigers allowed 71.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 66.5.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Princeton performed better when playing at home last year, making 9.0 threes per game with a 35.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Drexel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Drexel scored more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (61.4) last season.
  • At home, the Dragons allowed 60.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 65.6.
  • Drexel sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (29.4%).

Princeton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northeastern W 80-66 Jadwin Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Bucknell W 85-71 Sojka Pavilion
12/2/2023 Furman W 70-69 Jadwin Gymnasium
12/5/2023 Drexel - Jadwin Gymnasium
12/10/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/13/2023 Bryn Athyn College - Jadwin Gymnasium

Drexel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Old Dominion L 68-61 Chartway Arena
11/29/2023 @ Lafayette W 69-48 Kirby Sports Center
12/2/2023 Villanova W 57-55 Wells Fargo Center
12/5/2023 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
12/16/2023 Albany (NY) - Daskalakis Athletic Center

