Tuesday's contest between the Princeton Tigers (8-0) and the Drexel Dragons (5-3) at Jadwin Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-60 and heavily favors Princeton to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Princeton vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Princeton, New Jersey

Princeton, New Jersey Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium

Princeton vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 72, Drexel 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Princeton vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Princeton (-11.3)

Princeton (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 131.7

Princeton is 6-2-0 against the spread, while Drexel's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Tigers are 2-5-1 and the Dragons are 1-7-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Princeton Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game with a +91 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (166th in college basketball) and give up 64.3 per contest (45th in college basketball).

Princeton is 301st in college basketball at 30.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 28.6 its opponents average.

Princeton hits 9.4 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents (7.0). It is shooting 34.2% from deep (145th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.6%.

The Tigers rank 34th in college basketball by averaging 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 176th in college basketball, allowing 88.9 points per 100 possessions.

Princeton has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.4 per game (11th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (160th in college basketball).

Drexel Performance Insights

The Dragons put up 64.1 points per game (340th in college basketball) while giving up 59.4 per outing (ninth in college basketball). They have a +38 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Drexel wins the rebound battle by 8.3 boards on average. It records 36.9 rebounds per game, 53rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.6.

Drexel connects on 4.9 three-pointers per game (342nd in college basketball) at a 26.7% rate (344th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 its opponents make, shooting 27.1% from deep.

Drexel has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.0 per game (190th in college basketball) while forcing 8.0 (358th in college basketball).

