The Drexel Dragons (3-2) play the Princeton Tigers (4-0) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Princeton vs. Drexel Game Information

Princeton Top Players (2022-23)

Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

Pierce: 15.0 PTS, 12.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.0 PTS, 12.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Xaivian Lee: 16.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Allocco: 19.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Blake Peters: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Zach Martini: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Princeton vs. Drexel Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Princeton Rank Princeton AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 66.7 308th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 62.4 17th 20th 35.6 Rebounds 32.1 156th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.2 200th 157th 13.3 Assists 11.7 289th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 10.7 61st

