Princeton vs. Drexel December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Drexel Dragons (3-2) play the Princeton Tigers (4-0) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Princeton vs. Drexel Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Princeton Top Players (2022-23)
- Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Drexel Players to Watch
- Pierce: 15.0 PTS, 12.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Xaivian Lee: 16.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Allocco: 19.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Blake Peters: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zach Martini: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Princeton vs. Drexel Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Princeton Rank
|Princeton AVG
|Drexel AVG
|Drexel Rank
|85th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|62.4
|17th
|20th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
