The Princeton Tigers (8-0) are 8.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue an eight-game win streak when they host the Drexel Dragons (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 125 in the matchup.

Princeton vs. Drexel Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Princeton, New Jersey

Princeton, New Jersey Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Princeton -8.5 125

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Princeton vs Drexel Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, Drexel has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Princeton has been more successful against the spread than Drexel this year, putting up an ATS record of 6-2-0, as opposed to the 5-3-0 mark of Drexel.

Princeton vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 125 % of Games Over 125 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Princeton 8 100% 75.6 139.7 64.3 123.7 140.5 Drexel 4 50% 64.1 139.7 59.4 123.7 133.1

Additional Princeton vs Drexel Insights & Trends

The 75.6 points per game the Tigers average are 16.2 more points than the Dragons give up (59.4).

Princeton has a 6-2 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 59.4 points.

The Dragons score an average of 64.1 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 64.3 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 64.3 points, Drexel is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Princeton vs. Drexel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Princeton 6-2-0 1-1 2-5-1 Drexel 5-3-0 1-0 1-7-0

Princeton vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Princeton Drexel 11-3 Home Record 12-3 7-4 Away Record 3-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-1 6-4-1 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.4 8-2-2 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

