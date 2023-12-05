The Calgary Flames, Rasmus Andersson among them, face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you'd like to wager on Andersson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Andersson has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 20:04 on the ice per game.

Andersson has a goal in three of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 10 of 20 games this season, Andersson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Andersson has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Andersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Andersson has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 20 Games 3 12 Points 3 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

