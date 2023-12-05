Rasmus Dahlin will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center. Does a bet on Dahlin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Dahlin has averaged 25:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Dahlin has a goal in five games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dahlin has a point in 16 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

In 13 of 25 games this season, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Dahlin goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Dahlin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 25 Games 4 20 Points 5 5 Goals 1 15 Assists 4

