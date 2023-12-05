Will Ryan Johnson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 5?
On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Ryan Johnson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.