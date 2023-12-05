On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Samuel Bolduc going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

Bolduc is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

Bolduc has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 100 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-4 OT 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 1-0 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:56 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:05 Home L 7-4

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

