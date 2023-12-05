On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Scott Mayfield going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Mayfield stats and insights

Mayfield is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

Mayfield has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Mayfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:37 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:10 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:19 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:09 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:17 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-1

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.