Will Seth Jones Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 5?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Seth Jones find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (five shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|26:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|23:50
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|25:50
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|25:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:54
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
