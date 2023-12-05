The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Simon Holmstrom light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom stats and insights

  • Holmstrom has scored in seven of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • Holmstrom has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 30.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 100 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:03 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 8:36 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:26 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-1

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

