Will Simon Holmstrom Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 5?
The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Simon Holmstrom light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Holmstrom stats and insights
- Holmstrom has scored in seven of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- Holmstrom has no points on the power play.
- He has a 30.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 100 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Holmstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:03
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|8:36
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:26
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.