The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Simon Holmstrom light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom stats and insights

Holmstrom has scored in seven of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Holmstrom has no points on the power play.

He has a 30.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 100 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:03 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 8:36 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:26 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-1

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

