In the upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Tage Thompson to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Thompson stats and insights

In five of 16 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 68 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:57 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 17:59 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 22:18 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 3 2 1 14:55 Away W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.