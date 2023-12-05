Will Taylor Raddysh Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 5?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Taylor Raddysh a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Raddysh stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, Raddysh has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Raddysh has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Raddysh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:35
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.