Should you bet on Timo Meier to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

  • Meier has scored in five of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
  • He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Meier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:30 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:36 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:29 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:37 Home W 4-3
10/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:12 Home W 5-4
10/25/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:18 Home L 6-4

Devils vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

