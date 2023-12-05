Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Arena. Does a wager on Meier interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Timo Meier vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Meier has averaged 12:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -14.

Meier has a goal in five games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Meier has recorded a point in a game nine times this season over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Meier has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Meier's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Meier has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Meier Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+32) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 15 Games 3 11 Points 3 5 Goals 3 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.