Will Tomas Hertl Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 5?
When the San Jose Sharks face off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Tomas Hertl score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hertl stats and insights
- Hertl has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Hertl has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
- He has an 8.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hertl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:37
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:09
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|20:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|22:41
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:25
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.