When the San Jose Sharks face off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Tomas Hertl score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hertl stats and insights

  • Hertl has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • Hertl has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
  • He has an 8.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:37 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:09 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:08 Away L 3-0
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 22:41 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:25 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:33 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.