The San Jose Sharks, with Tomas Hertl, take the ice Tuesday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Hertl available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tomas Hertl vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Sharks vs Islanders Game Info

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl's plus-minus this season, in 20:01 per game on the ice, is -16.

Hertl has a goal in four of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hertl has a point in 13 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Hertl has an assist in 10 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hertl has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 2 18 Points 0 4 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

