Tomas Hertl Game Preview: Sharks vs. Islanders - December 5
The San Jose Sharks, with Tomas Hertl, take the ice Tuesday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Hertl available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.
Tomas Hertl vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Hertl Season Stats Insights
- Hertl's plus-minus this season, in 20:01 per game on the ice, is -16.
- Hertl has a goal in four of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Hertl has a point in 13 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- Hertl has an assist in 10 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- Hertl has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Hertl Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|24
|Games
|2
|18
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|0
