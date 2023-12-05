Will Tyler Toffoli Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 5?
Can we anticipate Tyler Toffoli lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Toffoli stats and insights
- In eight of 22 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Toffoli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|20:02
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:26
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|17:44
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:57
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:19
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|L 4-2
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
