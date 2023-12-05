Can we anticipate Tyler Toffoli lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175

Toffoli stats and insights

In eight of 22 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

He has four goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:20 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:02 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 17:44 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:57 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:19 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 4-2

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

