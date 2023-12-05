The New Jersey Devils, Tyler Toffoli included, will play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Toffoli's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:01 per game on the ice, is -9.

In eight of 22 games this season, Toffoli has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 14 of 22 games this year, Toffoli has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Toffoli has an assist in nine of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Toffoli goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Toffoli has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+32) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 22 Games 4 21 Points 4 12 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.