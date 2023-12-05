The No. 5 UConn Huskies (7-1) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • UConn is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 62nd.
  • The 85.8 points per game the Huskies record are 13.8 more points than the Tar Heels give up (72).
  • UConn is 7-0 when scoring more than 72 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (39.5%).
  • This season, North Carolina has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.5% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 87th.
  • The Tar Heels' 86.3 points per game are 24.7 more points than the 61.6 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • North Carolina has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, UConn averaged 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (70.1).
  • Defensively the Huskies played better in home games last season, surrendering 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 on the road.
  • At home, UConn drained one more threes per game (9.1) than away from home (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 on the road.
  • At home, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
  • North Carolina made more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ Kansas L 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/15/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center

