How to Watch UConn vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (7-1) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- UConn is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 62nd.
- The 85.8 points per game the Huskies record are 13.8 more points than the Tar Heels give up (72).
- UConn is 7-0 when scoring more than 72 points.
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (39.5%).
- This season, North Carolina has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.5% from the field.
- The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 87th.
- The Tar Heels' 86.3 points per game are 24.7 more points than the 61.6 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- North Carolina has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, UConn averaged 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (70.1).
- Defensively the Huskies played better in home games last season, surrendering 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 on the road.
- At home, UConn drained one more threes per game (9.1) than away from home (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (32.9%).
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 on the road.
- At home, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
- North Carolina made more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Manhattan
|W 90-60
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 84-64
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/15/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|W 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
