The Utah Utes (5-2) take the court against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Utah Stats Insights

The Utes make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

Utah is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Utes are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thunderbirds rank 314th.

The 80.7 points per game the Utes score are just 4.0 more points than the Thunderbirds give up (76.7).

Utah has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 76.7 points.

Southern Utah Stats Insights

This season, Southern Utah has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 140th.

The Thunderbirds' 74.3 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 70.4 the Utes allow.

Southern Utah is 2-3 when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.

Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Utah posted 14.5 more points per game (75.1) than it did in away games (60.6).

The Utes gave up 62.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.8 away from home.

In terms of three-point shooting, Utah performed better at home last year, making 7.8 threes per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Utah put up more points at home (92.8 per game) than away (73.8) last season.

At home, the Thunderbirds conceded 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.8.

Southern Utah sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (33.1%).

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 St. John's L 91-82 TD Arena 11/27/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) W 78-71 University Credit Union Pavilion 11/30/2023 Hawaii W 79-66 Delta Center 12/5/2023 Southern Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/9/2023 BYU - Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/16/2023 Utah Valley - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule