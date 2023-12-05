How to Watch Utah vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (5-2) take the court against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Utah vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Utah Stats Insights
- The Utes make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- Utah is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
- The Utes are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thunderbirds rank 314th.
- The 80.7 points per game the Utes score are just 4.0 more points than the Thunderbirds give up (76.7).
- Utah has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 76.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Utah Stats Insights
- This season, Southern Utah has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Thunderbirds are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 140th.
- The Thunderbirds' 74.3 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 70.4 the Utes allow.
- Southern Utah is 2-3 when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.
Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Utah posted 14.5 more points per game (75.1) than it did in away games (60.6).
- The Utes gave up 62.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.8 away from home.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Utah performed better at home last year, making 7.8 threes per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage in away games.
Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Utah put up more points at home (92.8 per game) than away (73.8) last season.
- At home, the Thunderbirds conceded 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.8.
- Southern Utah sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (33.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|St. John's
|L 91-82
|TD Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 78-71
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/30/2023
|Hawaii
|W 79-66
|Delta Center
|12/5/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/9/2023
|BYU
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/16/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Texas State
|W 74-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|Cal Baptist
|L 91-66
|America First Event Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 73-63
|Redhawk Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/9/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Northern Arizona
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.