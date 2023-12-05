The Utah Utes (5-2) take the court against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Southern Utah Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Utah Stats Insights

  • The Utes make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
  • Utah is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
  • The Utes are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thunderbirds rank 314th.
  • The 80.7 points per game the Utes score are just 4.0 more points than the Thunderbirds give up (76.7).
  • Utah has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 76.7 points.

Southern Utah Stats Insights

  • This season, Southern Utah has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Thunderbirds are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 140th.
  • The Thunderbirds' 74.3 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 70.4 the Utes allow.
  • Southern Utah is 2-3 when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.

Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Utah posted 14.5 more points per game (75.1) than it did in away games (60.6).
  • The Utes gave up 62.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.8 away from home.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Utah performed better at home last year, making 7.8 threes per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern Utah put up more points at home (92.8 per game) than away (73.8) last season.
  • At home, the Thunderbirds conceded 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.8.
  • Southern Utah sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (33.1%).

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 St. John's L 91-82 TD Arena
11/27/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) W 78-71 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/30/2023 Hawaii W 79-66 Delta Center
12/5/2023 Southern Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/9/2023 BYU - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/16/2023 Utah Valley - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Texas State W 74-67 Thomas Assembly Center
11/29/2023 Cal Baptist L 91-66 America First Event Center
12/2/2023 @ Seattle U L 73-63 Redhawk Center
12/5/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/9/2023 Idaho State - America First Event Center
12/16/2023 @ Northern Arizona - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

