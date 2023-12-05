Utah vs. Southern Utah: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Utes (5-2) take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah vs. Southern Utah matchup.
Utah vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Utah vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Southern Utah Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-24.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Utah (-23.5)
|153.5
|-10000
|+2200
Utah vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends
- Utah has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, five out of the Utes' seven games have hit the over.
- Southern Utah has covered four times in six chances against the spread this year.
- In the Thunderbirds' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Utah Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Sportsbooks rate Utah considerably lower (72nd in the country) than the computer rankings do (28th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Utah has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
