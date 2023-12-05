The Utah Utes (5-2) take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah vs. Southern Utah matchup.

Utah vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Utah vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Southern Utah Moneyline BetMGM Utah (-24.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah (-23.5) 153.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Utah vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

Utah has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, five out of the Utes' seven games have hit the over.

Southern Utah has covered four times in six chances against the spread this year.

In the Thunderbirds' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Utah Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Sportsbooks rate Utah considerably lower (72nd in the country) than the computer rankings do (28th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Utah has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

