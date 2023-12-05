Tuesday's contest between the Utah Utes (5-2) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) at Jon M. Huntsman Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-64 and heavily favors Utah to take home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 5.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Utah vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 84, Southern Utah 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-20.2)

Utah (-20.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Utah has gone 5-2-0 against the spread, while Southern Utah's ATS record this season is 4-2-0. The Utes have a 5-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Thunderbirds have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes' +72 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.7 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per outing (173rd in college basketball).

Utah wins the rebound battle by 6.3 boards on average. It records 36.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 54th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.4 per outing.

Utah knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.4. It shoots 38.8% from deep while its opponents hit 34.6% from long range.

The Utes average 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (57th in college basketball), and allow 89.1 points per 100 possessions (180th in college basketball).

Utah has committed 1.8 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (181st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.1 (310th in college basketball).

Southern Utah Performance Insights

The Thunderbirds' -17 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.3 points per game (201st in college basketball) while allowing 76.7 per contest (294th in college basketball).

Southern Utah is 313th in the nation at 29.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 32.4 its opponents average.

Southern Utah makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (247th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.5% from deep (241st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.5%.

Southern Utah has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (190th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (171st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.